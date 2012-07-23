Walmex second-quarter profit rises

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings files for potential stock shelf
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Monday reported a 9 percent jump in second-quarter profit.
The company, controlled by U.S. giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc , reported a profit of 4.936 billion pesos ($370 million) for the April-June period, compared to 4.5 2 3 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage: