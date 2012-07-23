Walmex second-quarter profit rises

MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Monday reported a 9 percent jump in second-quarter profit.

The company, controlled by U.S. giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc , reported a profit of 4.936 billion pesos ($370 million) for the April-June period, compared to 4.5 2 3 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.