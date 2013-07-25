Mexican retailer Walmex 2nd-qtr profits rise 4.3 pct

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Thursday its second-quarter profit rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, to 5.15 billion pesos ($396.6 million).
The company posted revenues of 100.43 billion pesos for the April-June period, up from 98.5 billion in the same period last year.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.