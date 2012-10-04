Mexico's Walmex Sept same-store sales seen up 7 pct

MONTERREY, 4 oct Wal-Mart de Mexico is seen
posting a 7 percent jump in September same-store sales, or those
recorded at stores that have been open at least 12 months,
according to a Reuters survey of five sector analysts.
The expected results of Mexico's leading retailer, known as
Walmex, would become its strongest monthly sales
results this year, after modest growth underperforming its main
peers.
Analysts said Walmex, which has reinforced its low-price
marketing and boosted advertising to attract clients, benefited
from an additional weekend last month, compared to September of
2011.
"Besides the calendar effect, they were very aggressive with
promotions ... which boosted sales," said Paola Sotelo, an
analyst with Monex brokerage.
Walmex, a unit of U.S. giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc, is
expected to post its monthly same-store sales results on Monday
after the market close.
Its shares rose 0.69 percent Thursday afternoon, trading at
36.39 pesos.