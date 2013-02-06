版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 7日 星期四 05:56 BJT

Mexico's Walmex says Jan same-store sales fall 0.3 pct

MEXICO CITY, 6 feb Mexico's biggest retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Wednesday that sales at its Mexican stores open for at least a year fell 0.3 percent in January from a year earlier.

