UPDATE 1-Mexico's Walmex says Jan same-store sales fall 0.3 pct

* January total sales up 4 percent in Mexico
* January same-store sales down 0.6 percent in Central
America
MEXICO CITY Feb 6 Mexico's biggest retailer,
Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Wednesday that sales at
its Mexican stores open for at least a year fell 0.3 percent in
January from a year earlier.
The Mexican affiliate of Wal-Mart Stores Inc said
total sales, including those from newly opened stores, increased
4 percent in January from a year earlier.
Same-store sales in Central America fell 0.6 percent in
January from last year.
Wal-Mart de Mexico, known locally as Walmex, opened three
new stores and restaurants in January in Mexico and Central
America, the company said.
Walmex is under investigation by U.S. and Mexican
authorities over allegations that it bribed local officials to
speed up store openings.
Mexico's anti-corruption body said late last year that it
had so far found no irregularities in its probe of permits and
documents given to the retailer to open stores, but two audits
are still underway.
The company may still face sizable fines in the United
States related to the allegations after a report by the New York
Times provided more details about the scope of the alleged
misconduct.