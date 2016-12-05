版本:
Mexico's Walmex says November same-store sales rise 5.8 pct

MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Monday that sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 5.8 percent in November, compared to the same month a year prior. (Reporting by Natalie Schachar)

