Walmex sees better 2nd half; says probes not hurting prospects

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 Wal-Mart de Mexico, under investigation by U.S. and Mexican authorities over allegations that it bribed local officials to speed up store openings, said on Thursday it expects better results in the second half of the year.

Chief Executive Scot Rank told a Goldman Sachs conference that the company continues to cooperate with authorities on the investigation, but additional paperwork ahead of the opening of new stores is resulting in delays of up to 90 days.

As a result of the probe, Walmex in June slashed its original store opening plan for 2012 and cut investment spending by 11 percent.

Rank said that despite the troubles, "we haven't seen any impact on consumer perception," although the company acknowledged it has invested more in public relations.

Over the last four months Walmex has posted a weaker performance than its peers, prompting it to reinforce its low-price marketing and boost advertising to attract customers.

"We expect to improve results in the second half of the year," Rank said, but gave no further details.

Walmex is the Mexican affiliate of Wal-Mart Stores Inc , the world's biggest retailer.

Walmex is set to post monthly same-store sales -- sales at stores open for at least 12 months -- next week. A Reuters survey among five sector analysts shows Mexico's top retailer should grow same-store sales by 2.8 percent in August from a year ago

On top of the bribery scandal, last month two members of a U.S. congressional probe said they had obtained Walmart records that may point to evidence of tax evasion and money laundering in Mexico.