Shares in Mexican retailer Walmex tumble after weak 4th-qtr report

* Brookline Bancorp Inc announces pricing of common stock offering
MEXICO CITY Feb 19 Shares in Mexican retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday, the day after the company reported a 12.75 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit.
Shares in Walmex, as the company is known locally, dropped as low as 29.30 pesos ($2.21) in early trading, before recovering slightly.
* CVR Refining LP sees 2017 total capital spending of $170 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2plt8Ux) Further company coverage:
April 27 U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp reported a better-than-expected profit on Thursday, helped by demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid.