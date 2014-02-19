版本:
Shares in Mexican retailer Walmex tumble after weak 4th-qtr report

MEXICO CITY Feb 19 Shares in Mexican retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday, the day after the company reported a 12.75 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit.

Shares in Walmex, as the company is known locally, dropped as low as 29.30 pesos ($2.21) in early trading, before recovering slightly.
