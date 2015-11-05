版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 6日 星期五 05:33 BJT

Mexico's Walmex says October same-store sales jump

MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 Mexico's biggest retailer
Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Mexican stores
open at least a year rose sharply in October.
    
 Pct change vs year   October              September
 ago                                       
 Mexico same-store    10.8                 7.0
 sales                                     
 Mexico total sales   12.6                 8.8
 Central America      7.0                  3.7
 same-store sales                          
 Central America      9.3                  6.1
 total sales                               
 
 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐