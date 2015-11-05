Mexico's Walmex says October same-store sales jump

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 Mexico's biggest retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose sharply in October. Pct change vs year October September ago Mexico same-store 10.8 7.0 sales Mexico total sales 12.6 8.8 Central America 7.0 3.7 same-store sales Central America 9.3 6.1 total sales (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.