版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 5日 星期五 06:49 BJT

Mexico's Walmex says January same-store sales climbed

MEXICO CITY, Feb 4 Mexico's biggest retailer
Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Thursday that sales at its Mexican
stores open at least a year rose 9.7 percent in January compared
to the same month a year ago.
    It also reported a 9 percent rise in total sales in Central
America, stripping out the impact of any exchange rate
fluctuations.
 Pct change vs year ago              January           December
 Mexico same-store sales                 9.7                9.1
 Mexico total sales                     10.9               10.5
 Central America same-store              6.8                4.4
 sales                                        
 Central America total sales             9.0                6.9
 
 (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Gabriela Lopez)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐