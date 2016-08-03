版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 06:43 BJT

Mexico's Walmex says July same-store sales rise

MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 Mexico's biggest retailer,
Wal-Mart de Mexico, said sales at its Mexican stores
open at least a year rose in July, compared to the year-earlier
period. 
    
 Pct change vs year   July                 June 
 ago                                       
 Mexico same-store    12.1                 6.8
 sales                                     
 Mexico total sales   13.2                 7.9
 Central America      11.0                 4.3
 same-store sales                          
 Central America      14.8                 7.5
 total sales                               
 
 (Reporting by Noe Torres)

