公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 6日 星期三 05:21 BJT

Mexico's Walmex says Mexican same-store sales fall 1.9 pct in Feb

MEXICO CITY, March 5 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday that sales at Mexican stores open at least a year fell 1.9 percent in February.

