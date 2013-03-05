UPDATE 1-Mexico's Walmex says February same-store sales fall

MEXICO CITY, March 5 Mexico's biggest retailer,
Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday that sales at
Mexican stores open at least a year fell 1.9 percent in
February.
The Mexican affiliate of Wal-Mart Stores Inc said
February same-store sales in Central America also fell 1.9
percent from a year earlier.
Walmex said total sales, including those from newly opened
stores, rose 2.1 percent in February from a year earlier.
The company opened eight new stores and restaurants in
Mexico and Central America in February.
Walmex last month told investors that it expects to spend up
to $1.4 billion on investments this year to increase store space
by about 8 percent to 9 percent in Mexico, but it would not
disclose how many stores it planned to open in 2013.
The retailer is under investigation by U.S. and Mexican
authorities over allegations that it bribed local officials to
speed up store openings.
Walmex said earlier on Tuesday it will hire an external
attorney to take on a new role heading its legal, ethical and
corporate affairs.