2014年 3月 6日

TABLE-Mexico's Walmex says February same-store sales fall 0.8 pct

MEXICO CITY, March 5 Mexico's biggest retailer,
Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Wednesday sales at its
Mexican stores open at least a year fell in February.
    
 Pct change vs    (February)       (January)
 year ago                          
 Mexico           -0.8             -3.8
 same-store                        
 sales                             
 Mexico total     3.5              +0.1
 sales                             
 Central America  1.7              +0.1
 same-store                        
 sales                             
 Central America  5.7              +4.0
 total sales
