TABLE-Mexico's Walmex says February same-store sales fall 0.8 pct

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for March
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY, March 5 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Wednesday sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year fell in February. Pct change vs (February) (January) year ago Mexico -0.8 -3.8 same-store sales Mexico total 3.5 +0.1 sales Central America 1.7 +0.1 same-store sales Central America 5.7 +4.0 total sales
* Ronin Capital LLC reports 5.8 percent stake in Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc as of April 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2prmM8N Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, April 17 BP Plc said workers on Alaska's North Slope had brought under control a company-operated well that spewed oil and gas over the weekend.