2014年 11月 6日 星期四

Walmex October same-store sales in mexico up 0.7 pct vs year ago

MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 Mexico's biggest retailer,
Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Mexican stores open at
least a year rose in October.
    
 Pct change vs year   Oct                  Sept
 ago                                       
 Mexico same-store    0.7                  -2.7
 sales                                     
 Mexico total sales   4.0                  0.6
 
 (Mexico City Newsroom)
