UPDATE 1-Walmex October same-store sales in mexico up 0.7 pct vs year ago

(Adds detail on Central American sales)
    MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 Mexico's biggest retailer,
Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Mexican stores open at
least a year rose in October.
    
 Pct change vs year   Oct                  Sept
 ago                                       
 Mexico same-store    0.7                  -2.7
 sales                                     
 Mexico total sales   4.0                  0.6
 In Central America, excluding exchange rate fluctuations, same
store sales rose in October by 5.9 percent from 2013, while
total sales increased by 9.1 percent, Walmex said.
    

