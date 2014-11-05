UPDATE 1-Walmex October same-store sales in mexico up 0.7 pct vs year ago

(Adds detail on Central American sales) MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose in October. Pct change vs year Oct Sept ago Mexico same-store 0.7 -2.7 sales Mexico total sales 4.0 0.6 In Central America, excluding exchange rate fluctuations, same store sales rose in October by 5.9 percent from 2013, while total sales increased by 9.1 percent, Walmex said. (Mexico City Newsroom)