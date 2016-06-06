Walmart same store sales rise 8 pct in may

MEXICO CITY, June 6 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Monday sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 8 percent in May. Pct change vs year (May) (April) ago Mexico same-store 8.0 8.9 sales Mexico total sales 9.1 9.9 Central America 1.3 7.0 same-store sales Central America 22.4 9.7 total sales (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)