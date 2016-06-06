版本:
Walmart same store sales rise 8 pct in may

MEXICO CITY, June 6 Mexico's biggest retailer,
Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Monday sales at its Mexican stores
open at least a year rose 8 percent in May.
    
 Pct change vs year   (May)                (April)
 ago                                       
 Mexico same-store    8.0                  8.9
 sales                                     
 Mexico total sales   9.1                  9.9
 Central America      1.3                  7.0
 same-store sales                          
 Central America      22.4                 9.7
 total sales                               
 
 (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)

