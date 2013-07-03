版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 4日 星期四 06:25 BJT

TABLE-Mexico's Walmex says same-store sales rise in June

MEXICO CITY, July 3 Mexico's biggest retailer,
Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Mexican stores open at
least a year rose in June.
    
 Pct change vs  JUNE           MAY
 year ago                      
 Mexico         1.2            -2.4
 same-store                    
 sales                         
 Mexico total   5.9            2.1
 sales                         
 Central        2.7            2.0
 America                       
 same-store                    
 sales                         
 Central        7.3            6.4
 America total                 
 sales

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐