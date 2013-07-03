TABLE-Mexico's Walmex says same-store sales rise in June

MEXICO CITY, July 3 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose in June. Pct change vs JUNE MAY year ago Mexico 1.2 -2.4 same-store sales Mexico total 5.9 2.1 sales Central 2.7 2.0 America same-store sales Central 7.3 6.4 America total sales