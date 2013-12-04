版本:
Mexico's Walmex says November same-store sales rise

MEXICO CITY Dec 4 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Wednesday sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose by 0.4 percent in November compared with the same month in 2012.

Total sales in Mexico rose by 5.3 percent, the company said.
