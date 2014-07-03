版本:
TABLE-Walmex June Mexico same-store sales fall 0.2 pct

MEXICO CITY, July 3 Mexico's biggest retailer,
Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Mexican stores open at
least a year fell in June.
    
 Pct change vs  June           May
 year ago                      
 Mexico         -0.2           +2.8
 same-store                    
 sales                         
 Mexico total   +3.7           +6.9
 sales                         
 Central        +3.2           +6.5
 America                       
 same-store                    
 sales                         
 Central        +5.6           +8.6
 America total                 
 sales                         
 
 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
