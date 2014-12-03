Mexico's Walmex says November same-store sales rise 0.4 pct

BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Dec 3 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Wednesday sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose in November. Pct change vs year November October ago Mexico same-store 0.4 0.7 sales Mexico total sales 3.5 4.0 Central America 8.1 5.9 same-store sales Central America 12.4 9.1 total sales (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.