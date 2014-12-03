版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 4日 星期四 05:33 BJT

Mexico's Walmex says November same-store sales rise 0.4 pct

MEXICO CITY, Dec 3 Mexico's biggest retailer,
Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Wednesday sales at its Mexican stores
open at least a year rose in November.
    
 Pct change vs year   November             October
 ago                                       
 Mexico same-store    0.4                  0.7
 sales                                     
 Mexico total sales   3.5                  4.0
 Central America      8.1                  5.9
 same-store sales                          
 Central America      12.4                 9.1
 total sales                               
 
 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐