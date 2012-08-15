Shares of Mexican top retailer Walmex plunge at open

MEXICO CITY Aug 15 Shares of Mexico's top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico plunged more than 6 percent at open on Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers said they have obtained new internal records that may point to evidence of tax evasion and money laundering.

Walmex shares slipped to 35.61 pesos in first dealings.

The company said in a brief statement on Wednesday that it was not aware it is being investigated in Mexico for money laundering or fiscal evasion.