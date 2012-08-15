Shares of Mexican top retailer Walmex plunge at open

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
MEXICO CITY Aug 15 Shares of Mexico's top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico plunged more than 6 percent at open on Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers said they have obtained new internal records that may point to evidence of tax evasion and money laundering.
Walmex shares slipped to 35.61 pesos in first dealings.
The company said in a brief statement on Wednesday that it was not aware it is being investigated in Mexico for money laundering or fiscal evasion.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.