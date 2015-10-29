版本:
Mexico's ICA says no plans to suspend payments, hires Rothschild

MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Mexican construction company ICA said on Thursday that it has no plans to suspend payments or declare insolvency and has hired Rothschild Mexico as a financial adviser.

ICA said it will task Rothschild with studying ways to improve liquidity and reduce its leverage, the company said in a statement.

Shares in ICA plunged about 10 percent in early morning trading on Thursday after posting weak third quarter results. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

