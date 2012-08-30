Excellon regains access to Mexico mine after two-month blockade

Aug 30 Excellon Resources Inc confirmed on Thursday that it had regained access to its La Platosa silver mine in Mexico, weeks after it declared a force majeure following a two-month blockade by locals.

The company's shares, which have lost 38 percent of their value since the blockade began, were trading up 9 percent at 37.5 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The company's comments come a day after Mexican police, soldiers and some miners breached a picket line at a silver mine, which provides employment to 250 locals in the state of Durango.

"Early yesterday morning, a combined group of state and federal authorities peacefully reopened access to the minesite via the new access," the company said in a statement.

The strike began on July 8 when the national miners union said Excellon was trying to impose a more company-friendly union on the workers - a claim that Excellon denied. Land holders, angered by perceived broken promises by the Canadian company, joined forces with the miners, blocking access.

Excellon on Thursday said it gained access to the mine through an alternate route, escorted by a group of local women who were affected by the blockade.

The company said essential services at the mine, including pumping operations were maintained throughout the blockade.

Excellon also said if the strikers interfere with the escort provided by the women, the mine will be put on full care and maintenance indefinitely.