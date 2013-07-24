Mexican REIT Fibra Shop falls in market debut

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
MEXICO CITY, July 24 Certificates in Mexican real estate investment trust Fibra Shop fell on Wednesday in their debut on Mexico's stock exchange.
Fibra Shop, the newest REIT amid a trend for the investment vehicles in Mexico, raised 5.466 billion Mexican pesos ($433 million) in its initial public offering.
The trusts, known as fibras, are similar to U.S. REITs (real estate investment trusts) and issue certificates that function much like shares on the bourse.
Because the trusts are obliged to pay out 95 percent of their taxable income in dividends to their shareholders, they must keep issuing certificates to fund expansion.
Fibra Shop's certificates closed at 17.30 pesos, 1.14 percent below its offering price of 17.50.
Fibra Shop is Mexico's sixth REIT to list on the bourse.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.