Table-Mexico sets Nov Maya price for international buyers

MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex revised its November term pricing
formulas for crude oil shipped to customers in the United
States, Europe and Asia, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
for Pemex's international buyers:
    
       
   DESTINATION       OCT CONSTANT      NOV CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
                                             -
  UNITED STATES                              
 Maya crude              -2.65             -3.10
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -0.10             -0.45
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +2.30             +2.15
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Isthmus crude           +2.55             +2.25
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -6.05             -6.15
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -2.75             -3.05
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -2.50             -2.50
                                             
       ASIA                                  
 Maya crude             -10.45            -12.35
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -2.75             -4.65
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 

       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
*MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 
    
*Pemex suspended Maya crude exports to the U.S. West Coast in
2008, and as such has suspended the use of the formula  

DELIVERY FROM - 10.45 TO - 12.35

 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

