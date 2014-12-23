BRIEF-Meyer Burger announces settlement of lawsuit against Conergy Solar Module

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 27
ZURICH, April 27 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
Dec 23 Meyer Burger Technology AG :
* Announces settlement of lawsuit against insolvency administrator of Conergy Solar Module GmbH & Co. KG assets
* Says lawsuit of its subsidiary Roth & Rau AG against insolvency administrator of Conergy Solar Module GmbH & Co. KG assets, will be closed with an amount paid in settlement
* Roth & Rau will pay an amount of 2.5 million euros ($3.04 million) in settlement Source text - bit.ly/13X8EWM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8212 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MELBOURNE, April 27 Aurizon Holdings Chief Executive Andrew Harding said it will be more than a month before coal rail operations return to normal, following damage cause by Cyclone Debbie in Australia in late March.
