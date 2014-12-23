BRIEF-Meyer Burger announces settlement of lawsuit against Conergy Solar Module

Dec 23 Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Announces settlement of lawsuit against insolvency administrator of Conergy Solar Module GmbH & Co. KG assets

* Says lawsuit of its subsidiary Roth & Rau AG against insolvency administrator of Conergy Solar Module GmbH & Co. KG assets, will be closed with an amount paid in settlement

* Roth & Rau will pay an amount of 2.5 million euros ($3.04 million) in settlement Source text - bit.ly/13X8EWM

