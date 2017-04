ZURICH, March 20 Meyer Burger said on Thursday it had placed 4.8 million new registered shares at a price of 16.20 Swiss francs ($18.52) per share.

The company is seeking to shore up its balance sheet after racking up a net loss of 163 million francs in 2013 compared to a loss of 111 million a year earlier.

Shares in the firm were seen falling 5 percent, according to pre-market indications. ($1 = 0.8749 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)