Swiss solar machinery maker eyes return to profit

ZURICH, Sept 6 Swiss solar industry supplier Meyer Burger believes that the sector's protracted slump is on the wane and the company could return to profit as early as next year, its CEO was quoted as saying in SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

Meyer Burger has not reported a profit since 2011, hit by a global glut of solar equipment caused by government subsidies, but CEO Peter Pauli told the paper that rising orders point are a sign that the industry is rebounding.

Citing first-half results that showed orders up 42 percent to 222.6 million Swiss francs ($229.30 million), Pauli was quoted as saying that a return to profit is "not impossible" next year, though it may take until 2017.

The maker of production systems for solar wafers, cells and modules last month reported a first-half net loss of 93 million Swiss francs, widening from 88 million francs a year earlier.

Shares in the company, which closed at 7.43 francs on Friday, have lost about 80 percent of their value since 2011. ($1 = 0.9708 Swiss francs)