Swiss solar machinery maker eyes return to profit

ZURICH, Sept 6 Swiss solar industry supplier
Meyer Burger believes that the sector's protracted
slump is on the wane and the company could return to profit as
early as next year, its CEO was quoted as saying in
SonntagsZeitung newspaper.
Meyer Burger has not reported a profit since 2011, hit by a
global glut of solar equipment caused by government subsidies,
but CEO Peter Pauli told the paper that rising orders point are
a sign that the industry is rebounding.
Citing first-half results that showed orders up 42 percent
to 222.6 million Swiss francs ($229.30 million), Pauli was
quoted as saying that a return to profit is "not impossible"
next year, though it may take until 2017.
The maker of production systems for solar wafers, cells and
modules last month reported a first-half net loss of 93 million
Swiss francs, widening from 88 million francs a year earlier.
Shares in the company, which closed at 7.43 francs on
Friday, have lost about 80 percent of their value since 2011.
($1 = 0.9708 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by David Goodman)