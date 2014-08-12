BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology reports H1 net sales of CHF 129.0 million, up 43%

Miners, oil drag European shares to 2-week low; volatility jumps
Aug 12 Meyer Burger Technology AG : * Meyer burger technology ltd - results 1st half-year 2014 * Says H1 incoming orders CHF 156.8 million; +90% compared to H1 2013 * Says H1 net sales CHF 129.0 million; +43% compared to H1 2013 * Says H1 EBITDA slightly improved to CHF -55.2 million; CHF -59.9 million in
H1 2013 * Says H1 equity ratio of 52.1% * Says order backlog reached CHF 211 .3 million as at 30 June 2014 (31.12.2013:
CHF 190.3 million) * Says net result for the first half of 2014 came to CHF -88.0 million (H1
2013: CHF -80.6 million) * Says for FY 2014 expects to achieve substantial improvements in incoming
orders and net sales compared to the previous year * Says expects reduction in operating expenses of about CHF 10 million (on
annualised basis) starting as of 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss government on Tuesday played down Switzerland's reappearance on a U.S. Treasury watch list of potential currency manipulators, saying the status would have no immediate consequences.
ZURICH, April 18 Influential U.S. proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is still advising Credit Suisse investors to vote against proposed bonuses for top management and pay for the board of directors, even after the bank cut top-level bonuses by 40 percent.