Futures firms line up for MFG's European clients

LONDON Nov 8 Futures giants Newedge, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan have emerged as frontrunners to attract the European clients of defunct broker MF Global , according to traders.

MF Global's European clients are keen to move their accounts to new firms to restart trading but they are said to be choosing their new clearing brokers carefully after MF Global's collapse.

"Some clearing brokers are deemed safer and the biggest names in the business are Newedge, JPM and BNP," said an options broker in London on Tuesday.

Energy and metals traders based in London said on Tuesday they were looking to move business to BNP Paribas and Newedge, which is owned by BNP's rivals Credit Agricole and Societe Generale .

The process of untangling accounts with MF Global in Europe is taking longer than in the United States, which has caused frustration among the failed broker's European clients.

Slow progress unwinding outstanding positions has hampered MF Global's European clients' efforts to switch their accounts to new brokers.

UK administrator KPMG said on Monday that 954,000 positions remained open out of the 1.6 million positions in place.

European hedge funds and specialist trading firms used MF Global to trade and clear commodity and financial futures on their behalf but their assets were effectively frozen when MF Global Holdings collapsed on Oct. 31.

Anglo-French clearing house LCH.Clearnet has been working with the London Metal Exchange and MF Global to reconcile their versions of client records before those clients can switch their accounts to new clearing brokers.

"We are empathetic with LME's and MF Global's hard work at the weekend to reconcile their books, which finally enabled LCH.Clearnet to commence transfers yesterday," Alberto Pravettoni, managing director at LCH.Clearnet, said on Tuesday.

The European arm of the IntercontinentalExchange on Monday cancelled plans to auction off the remaining contracts held by MF Global, something it had said it might do last week.

"ICE Clear Europe Limited has decided it is unnecessary to conduct an auction in respect of certain open contract positions," ICE said on Monday.

The European situation is in contrast to that in the United States where most MF Global customers have now regained access to their accounts.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange and ICE both eased their clearing rules to make it easier for many U.S. customers to meet the minimum margin after their accounts were transferred to new brokers last week. (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton and Susan Thomas in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)