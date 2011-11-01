MF Global says it used clients' money-AP

Nov 1 MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N., the futures broker that filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, has admitted to using its clients' money as its financial troubles mounted, AP reported, citing a U.S. official.

An MF Global executive made the admission to federal regulators in a phone call early Monday, AP reported.

MF Global did not keep its customers' money separate from its own, CME Group (CME.O) CEO Craig Donohue said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)