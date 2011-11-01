MF Global says it used clients' money-AP

BRIEF-Arrow Financial says CFO Terry Goodemote to retire from the company
* Terry R. Goodemote has indicated his intention to retire from company
Nov 1 MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N., the futures broker that filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, has admitted to using its clients' money as its financial troubles mounted, AP reported, citing a U.S. official.
An MF Global executive made the admission to federal regulators in a phone call early Monday, AP reported.
MF Global did not keep its customers' money separate from its own, CME Group (CME.O) CEO Craig Donohue said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 7 A Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc employee was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he engaged in an insider trading scheme with a former employee of a rival biopharmaceutical company.
* First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reports a 5.17 percent passive stake in Xilinx Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing