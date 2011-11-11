MF Global Australia administrator awaiting counterparty data

SYDNEY Nov 11 The administrator of the
Australian arm of collapsed U.S. futures broker MF Global said
he is struggling to get information from counterparties and
cannot calculate the final amount clients can claim until all
disclosures are made.
Deloitte partner Chris Campbell said the process would take
more than three months but less than a year assuming all data
was received and reconciled.
Campbell was speaking after a meeting of some 500 MFGA
creditors in Sydney.
Deloitte was appointed a joint administrator of MF Global
Australia (MFGA) following the U.S. parent applying for
bankruptcy protection on Oct. 31 after losing money on misplaced
bets on European sovereign debt.
The Australian unit was the largest broker in Australian
grain futures as well a provider of highly leveraged
contracts-for-difference derivatives.
It was placed in administration on Nov. 1, sending shock
waves through the local agricultural futures market run by
bourse operator ASX Ltd.
About $600 million held by the U.S. parent remains
unaccounted for.
