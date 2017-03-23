版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 21:19 BJT

PricewaterhouseCoopers settles with MF Global over collapse

NEW YORK, March 23 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has settled a $3 billion lawsuit in which the bankruptcy administrator of MF Global Holdings Ltd accused the auditor of malpractice that led to the collapse of the brokerage run by former New Jersey governor Jon Corzine.

Terms were not disclosed, but the case was "settled to the mutual satisfaction of the parties," representatives for PwC and the administrator said in separate statements on Thursday.

The accord ends a trial that had begun on March 7 in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐