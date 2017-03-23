PricewaterhouseCoopers settles with MF Global over collapse

BRIEF-Viveve Medical enters term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc
* On May 22, 2017 co entered term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc - SEC filing
NEW YORK, March 23 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has settled a $3 billion lawsuit in which the bankruptcy administrator of MF Global Holdings Ltd accused the auditor of malpractice that led to the collapse of the brokerage run by former New Jersey governor Jon Corzine.
Terms were not disclosed, but the case was "settled to the mutual satisfaction of the parties," representatives for PwC and the administrator said in separate statements on Thursday.
The accord ends a trial that had begun on March 7 in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage: