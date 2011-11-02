CORRECTED-KPMG partners appointed to handle wind-up of MF Global in Hong Kong

(Corrects to show three KPMG staff appointed as provisional
liquidators)
Nov 2 KPMG said on Wednesday three of its
partners have been appointed as the provisional liquidators of
MF Global 's Hong Kong unit by the city's high court.
Patrick Cowley, Fergal Power and Lui Mee Yan now have
permission to liquidate and transfer the stricken U.S.
brokerage's client positions to other brokers.
"Following the recent failure to achieve a global sale of
the entire company, and as a result of the response of the
market to events in the U.S., particularly among MF Global's
counterparties and banks, the Hong Kong directors felt unable to
continue their business, and therefore sought the protection of
the Hong Kong court," said Patrick Cowley, a principal of KPMG
China.
Hong Kong's regulator, the Securities and Futures
Commission, last night issued a restriction notice on MF Global
Hong Kong allowing it only to settle outstanding cash market
transactions and assert its rights over any client money held
overseas.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Alex Richardson)