MF Global Singapore unit appoints KPMG to oversee liquidation

SINGAPORE Nov 1 MF Global's Singapore
unit said on Tuesday it has appointed KPMG to oversee the
winding down of the company.
The brokerage, which filed for bankruptcy in the United
States on Monday, said that the liquidators would try to recall
all of its customers' assets wherever they were situated.
"The provisional liquidation of the company does not detract
from the proprietary rights of its customers, particularly in
respect of monies already placed in segregated funds," it said
in a statement.
Singapore Exchange (SGX) said in a separate
statement that the appointment of KPMG does not affect the
transfer of customers' derivatives positions on SGX from MF
Global to other clearing members.
