MF Global Singapore lays off more than 80 staff

SINGAPORE Nov 30 The Singapore arm of
collapsed brokerage MF Global has laid off more than
80 staff, an executive from the provisional liquidator said on
Wednesday.
The American firm filed for bankruptcy on Oct 31 after
placing disastrous bets on European sovereign debt.
"The Provisional Liquidators are working hard to recover and
account for all segregated monies due to customers. As
Provisional Liquidators, we also need to tightly manage the
Company's running costs," Bob Ong, head of transactions and
restructuring at KPMG, said in an email statement.
"With regret, one of these measures to contain costs
involves reducing the employee headcount at MF Global Singapore.
We have therefore ceased the employment of over 80 individuals,"
he added.
Ong also said "a small group of employees" were still
employed at the Singapore operations "to assist the provisional
liquidators in the winding down of the business."