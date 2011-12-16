MF Global client positions under control - KPMG

BRIEF-CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.25
* KPMG says most client positions closed or moved
* Some 600 mln pounds of monies have been returned
LONDON Dec 16 MF Global UK's administrator KPMG said "all but a tiny handful" of the failed futures broker's British client positions have now been closed or transferred, in a move that will reassure MF clients.
KPMG also said in an emailed statement on Friday it had recovered about 600 million pounds ($929 million) of client monies from exchanges and clearing houses, and was pushing ahead with its plan to return these to the relevant firms.
"We are pleased with progress in the collection of both client and company monies, and are working hard to prepare to make an interim distribution of client money as soon as reasonably practicable," said Richard Heis, the joint special administrator of MF Global at KPMG.
The pledge is a boost to MF Global clients who have been frustrated by the lack of progress recovering an estimated $1.2 billion of client cash and assets frozen at MF Global when it collapsed at the end of October.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich said during a visit with President Donald Trump on Wednesday that the computer chip manufacturer will invest $7 billion in an Arizona semiconductor factory.
