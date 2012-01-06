MF Global UK clients pile in before KPMG meeting

* KPMG received 4,500 claims by late Friday
* Administrator will face clients on Monday
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Jan 6 MF Global UK
administrator KPMG has received more than 4,000 claims for the
estimated $1.2 billion of cash and assets it has recovered on
behalf of the defunct broker's clients, KPMG said on Friday as
it prepares to meet creditors on Monday.
KPMG told Reuters the formal applications to reclaim monies
and assets from MF Global UK had been flowing in this week and
by late Friday the number of claims from clients and creditors
was about 4,500.
The administrator to the British arm of the futures broker
since its collapse on Oct. 31 will meet MF Global clients in
London on Monday, when they will vote on the administrator's
strategy and appoint a committee to sign off KPMG's fee.
KPMG told Reuters on Thursday it had recovered the majority
of MF Global UK client monies and virtually all of their assets,
valued jointly at about $1.2 billion, and hoped to start
returning these to owners shortly.
"We hope to commence the return of client assets and an
interim distribution of monies as early as this month," Richard
Heis, joint special administrator of MF Global UK, said.
The administrator is initially talking with clients over the
return of 30 million pounds of assets, in what would be the
first major returns to European customers since the U.S. futures
broker filed for administration.
MF Global UK clients needed to have filed their claims by
close of business today to be eligible to vote on Monday but
KPMG said it is open to further claims from clients and
creditors.
MF Global had been one of the biggest U.S. futures brokers
but the firm, led by former United States Senator Jon Corzine,
failed after a bad $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt
spooked counterparties and investors.