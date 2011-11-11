MF Global liquidators focusing on selling Asia units separately

BRIEF-Fluor selected for bauxite mining project in Guinea
* Fluor Corp - Fluor booked approximately $700 million contract value into backlog in Q4 of 2016
SINGAPORE Nov 11 The provisional liquidators for MF Global's Hong Kong business said on Friday that they are now increasingly focused on selling off the Asian business units of the collapsed U.S. brokerage separately.
While there were a number of encouraging bids, the liquidators said that legal difficulties were hindering them from selling the Asia-Pacific business as a whole.
"The complexities and challenges arising from the Chapter 11 filing in New York, as clients and exchanges have sought to unwind and minimise client exposures, have meant that the bidders were not able to reach the point where terms could be agreed in the time available," said Patrick Cowley, a principal at KPMG in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)
* Fluor Corp - Fluor booked approximately $700 million contract value into backlog in Q4 of 2016
* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of five new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with China Southern Airlines
* Kamada Ltd - reaffirms revenue guidance of $100 million for 2017