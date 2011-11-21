REFILE-MF Global Australia administrator sees Asia business shutting down

(Corrects typo in headline)

SYDNEY Nov 21 The Australian arm of collapsed U.S. futures broker MF Global Holdings was shut down after failing to get an adequate offer and the Australian administrators expects a similar outcome for the brokers Asia business.

"We could not get a sale as a going concern," said Chris Campbell, a partner at administrator Deloitte told Reuters over telephone.

"I am pretty sure the Asian sale is not happening either. I believe Asia will have a similar outcome." (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)