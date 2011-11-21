版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 21日 星期一 14:53 BJT

REFILE-MF Global Australia administrator sees Asia business shutting down

(Corrects typo in headline)

SYDNEY Nov 21 The Australian arm of collapsed U.S. futures broker MF Global Holdings was shut down after failing to get an adequate offer and the Australian administrators expects a similar outcome for the brokers Asia business.

"We could not get a sale as a going concern," said Chris Campbell, a partner at administrator Deloitte told Reuters over telephone.

"I am pretty sure the Asian sale is not happening either. I believe Asia will have a similar outcome." (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐