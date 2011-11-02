UPDATE 1-Australia agricultural futures resume trading -ASX

(Adds details)
SYDNEY Nov 2 Australian agricultural futures
and options markets reopened on Wednesday after being suspended
a day earlier following the collapse of U.S. futures broker MF
Global Ltd , exchange operator ASX Ltd said.
ASX 24 wool and options markets reopened at 2330 GMT and the
grain futures and options market reopened at 0000 GMT.
Traders stayed on the sidelines after the re-opening. Only
five January NSW milling wheat contracts traded, with
the price rising 0.4 percent to A$252 ($259.585) per tonne.
MF Global Australia was a market maker in Australian grain
futures.
Its Australian operations, MF Global Australia (MFGA) and
MF Global Securities Australia (MFGSA) have been placed in the
hands of a administrator, accountancy firm Deloitte.
The move followed the U.S. parent firm filing for bankruptcy
protection on Monday after incurring big losses from bets on
European sovereign debt.
"We are now in the process of reviewing all of the
companies' information available to us from the records of MFGA
and MFGS, with a view to ensuring that customer positions are
identified and reconciled," Deloitte said in a note to MF
Global's Australian customers.
The ASX has also indicated that it proposes to enforce the
powers under its rules to close out or otherwise deal with MF
Global open positions registered at the clearing facility,
according to Deloitte.
The administrator said it might take time to confirm MF
Global's Australian position and process appropriate payments to
customers.
MF Global's main exchange regulator in the United States,
the CME Group Inc , said on Tuesday that the brokerage
failed to keep its customers' accounts separate from the firm's
funds, a violation of a key tenet of a futures brokerage.
($1 = 0.971 Australian Dollars)
