Australia's ASX says monitoring MF Global developments

SYDNEY Oct 31 Australian bourse operator ASX
Group said it was closely monitoring developments
regarding MF Global and any potential risk exposure for
ASX's clearing houses is a small proportion of the overall
market and adequately collateralised.
ASX said in an emailed statement MG Global was the parent of
three ASX participants and all three have capital in excess of
ASX requirements and are continuing to meet obligations under
ASX rules.
MF Global Holdings Ltd was in talks on Sunday with possible
buyers with the goal "squarely" of doing a deal, though all
options remained on the table as the firm hired restructuring
and bankruptcy advisers, sources familiar with the situation
told Reuters. .
MF Global's website shows that the company was the largest
participant by trade volume in Sydney Futures Exchange now
called ASX 24.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)