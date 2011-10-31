Australia's ASX says monitoring MF Global developments

SYDNEY Oct 31 Australian bourse operator ASX Group said it was closely monitoring developments regarding MF Global and any potential risk exposure for ASX's clearing houses is a small proportion of the overall market and adequately collateralised.

ASX said in an emailed statement MG Global was the parent of three ASX participants and all three have capital in excess of ASX requirements and are continuing to meet obligations under ASX rules.

MF Global Holdings Ltd was in talks on Sunday with possible buyers with the goal "squarely" of doing a deal, though all options remained on the table as the firm hired restructuring and bankruptcy advisers, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters. .

MF Global's website shows that the company was the largest participant by trade volume in Sydney Futures Exchange now called ASX 24. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)