MF Global Australian arm shut down after no buyers-report

SYDNEY Nov 19 The Australian arm of collapsed
U.S. futures broker MF Global Holdings Ltd has been
shut down by the administrator Deloitte after no buyers could be
found, the Australian newspaper reported on Saturday
Employees were told by the administrator on Friday that the
business had been wound up and most had lost their jobs, the
newspaper reported.
A Deloitte spokesman told Reuters the general information
contained in the newspaper report was correct but declined to
comment further.
Deloitte was appointed joint administrator of MF Global
Australia (MFGA) on November 1, one day after its U.S. parent
applied for bankruptcy protection after losing money on
misplaced bets on European sovereign debt.
The administrators had hoped the sale of the local business
would be completed by the end of this week.
In response to the collapse of MF Global, the Australian
government on Saturday released a discussion paper in a first
step aimed at reforming the regulatory regime and strengthening
client protection for over-the-counter (OTC) derivative
transactions.
"The collapse of MF Global has underscored the need to
investigate options for strengthening client money protections
for over-the-counter derivative transactions," Assistant
Treasurer and Minister for Financial Services and
Superannuation, Bill Shorten, said.
The government and financial regulatory watchdog, the
Australian Securities and Investments Commission, had been
working for some time on these issues, Shorten said in a
statement.
"This discussion paper was being drafted before the MF
Global collapse, but the government is moving more quickly to
consider these issues in light of recent events" he added.
The local unit of MF Global was the largest broker in
Australian grain futures as well as a provider of highly
leveraged contracts-for-difference derivatives.
Deloitte partner Christopher Campbell told the first
creditors meeting in Sydney on Nov. 11 that it would take more
than three three months to calculate the final amounts MF Global
Australia clients can claim.
He estimated that nearly half the total funds owed to the
Australian business's clients were held in cash, with most of
the remainder tied up with counterparties.
Further communication will be made with clients on Monday,
the Deloite spokesman said.
