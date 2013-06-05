MF Global ends bankruptcy as trustee Freeh steps down

| NEW YORK, June 4
NEW YORK, June 4 Collapsed brokerage MF Global
Holdings Ltd on Tuesday effectively ended its bankruptcy, saying
court-appointed trustee Louis Freeh will step down and hand the
estate's remaining wind-down duties to a new three-member board.
The commodities broker, led by former New Jersey Gov. Jon
Corzine, went into court-protected bankruptcy in 2011 after
investors were spooked by its exposure to $6.3 billion in
European sovereign debt.
The company's liquidation plan put together by Freeh, a
former FBI director, and MF Global's creditors, was approved by
bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in April, and the plan went into
effect on Tuesday.
"With the plan approved and a new board in place, I am
confident the liquidation process can be effectively
administered to the satisfaction of the creditors," Freeh said
in a statement.
The plan could not go into effect until certain conditions
were met or waived, one of which was that the estate had enough
cash to pay its claims, according to court papers filed in
February.
A new board, consisting of Daniel Ehrmann, Nader Tavakoli
and Richard Katz, will finish liquidating MF Global's assets.
The bankruptcy became a political firestorm when
investigators found that MF Global had misappropriated money in
customers' trading accounts. Corzine and his management team
have not faced criminal charges, but face civil allegations of
breaching a fiduciary duty. Corzine has denied wrongdoing.
A separate trustee, James Giddens, was tapped to wind down
MF Global's broker-dealer estate and return as much money as
possible to customers. They are expected to receive full
payouts.
Next month, Giddens will seek approval by both a bankruptcy
and federal judge of a settlement with JPMorgan Chase & Co
, one of MF Global's main counterparties. The deal is
the last outstanding element of a global settlement resolving
disputes between Giddens, Freeh and liquidators of MF Global's
British affiliates.
Ehrmann, Tavakoli and Katz will each serve an initial
two-year term, according to court filings. Ehrmann, a managing
director at turnaround firm Alvarez and Marsal, also played a
key role in the liquidation of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, and
serves as that estate's co-head of derivatives.
JPMorgan, agent on MF Global's $1.2 billion revolving credit
facility, is slated to recover as much as 76 percent of its
total claim. Unsecured creditors of MF Global's finance and
parent units are slated to recover around 34 percent of their
claims.
The case is In re MF Global Holdings Ltd, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15059.