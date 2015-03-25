MF Global's unsecured creditors seek $461 mln payout -trustee

| NEW YORK, March 25
NEW YORK, March 25 Unsecured creditors of MF
Global Holdings' failed brokerage unit may soon receive $461
million in repayment, raising recoveries to 72 percent of claims
lodged when it collapsed in 2011, the firm's trustee said on
Wednesday.
Trustee James Giddens filed court papers seeking a New York
bankruptcy judge's approval for the payout. Unsecured creditors
received an initial $519 million distribution last year.
Customers of the broker-dealer and other classes of
creditors have received full payback of about $6.7 billion.
MF Global Holdings, a commodities broker run by former
Goldman Sachs co-chairman and New Jersey governor Jon
Corzine, collapsed amid worries about Corzine's $6.3 billion bet
on European sovereign debt, and the use of customer money to
cover liquidity shortfalls.
Its U.S. broker-dealer unit, MF Global Inc, also wound up in
bankruptcy court, where Giddens was appointed to liquidate its
estate and pay back customers and creditors.
Giddens has litigated against banks, affiliates and other
entities to try to claw back money that he believes should have
been reserved for customers. It was initially uncertain that
customers, let alone the lower-priority unsecured creditors,
would recover their money.
"I am pleased that today we are in a position where former
customers and secured general claimants are fully satisfied and
unsecured general creditors are now about to recover a
substantial majority of their claims," Giddens said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Giddens said that he may be able to make further
distributions to unsecured creditors, depending in part on
whether he can recover additional funds through lawsuits,
including civil suits against MF Global's former executives.
(Editing by Grant McCool)