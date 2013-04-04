Corzine strategy led to MF Global collapse -trustee

UPDATE 1-Traders clear Europe's tanks by shipping more gasoline to U.S.
* Genscape stock figures: http://reut.rs/2nHd0KS (Adds graphic)
April 4 Jon Corzine's aggressive bets on European sovereign debt while head of the MF Global Holdings Ltd brokerage led to the firm's dramatic collapse in 2011, according to a report by the bankruptcy trustee.
Former FBI director Louis Freeh acknowledged that a slow U.S. economic recovery had played a role in MF Global's woes, but he said "negligent conduct" contributed to the company's failure.
"The risky business strategy engineered and executed by Corzine and other officers and their failure to improve the company's inadequate systems and procedures so that the company could accommodate that business strategy contributed to the company's collapse," said the 124-page report.
* Genscape stock figures: http://reut.rs/2nHd0KS (Adds graphic)
FRANKFURT, April 6 German billionaire Dietmar Hopp is preparing to put medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann on the block as he reshuffles his portfolio, three people close to the matter said.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks staged a cautious fight back on Thursday before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the first between the two world leaders.