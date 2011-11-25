UPDATE 1-MF Global Canada forex accounts to be paid out

TORONTO Nov 25 An Ontario court has approved a
plan to allow the bankruptcy trustee for the Canadian arm of
bankrupt MF Global MFGLQ.PK to make cash payments to the
broker's 2,500 foreign exchange customers.
RBC Dominion Securities, a unit Royal Bank of Canada
(RY.TO), will send out cheques to customers within 7 business
days, said KPMG Inc, which is acting as trustee.
RBC agreed two weeks ago to take on the funds on behalf of
clients.
MF Global collapsed on Oct. 31 after making disastrous bets
on European debt. Its Canadian subsidiary filed for bankruptcy
four days later.
(Reporting by Cameron French)