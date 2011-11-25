UPDATE 1-MF Global Canada forex accounts to be paid out

TORONTO Nov 25 An Ontario court has approved a plan to allow the bankruptcy trustee for the Canadian arm of bankrupt MF Global MFGLQ.PK to make cash payments to the broker's 2,500 foreign exchange customers.

RBC Dominion Securities, a unit Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), will send out cheques to customers within 7 business days, said KPMG Inc, which is acting as trustee.

RBC agreed two weeks ago to take on the funds on behalf of clients.

MF Global collapsed on Oct. 31 after making disastrous bets on European debt. Its Canadian subsidiary filed for bankruptcy four days later.

