UPDATE 2-CFTC head didn't want to distract from MF probe

* Gensler recused self from probe of brokerage MF Global
* Will not participate in 'possible enforcement matters'
* Gensler hopeful can now move on customer funds rules
* CFTC had proposed tighter rules for use of client funds
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Nov 7 The top U.S. futures regulator
said he was not participating in the investigation of MF Global
Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK, the brokerage that filed for
bankruptcy last week, so he would not become a distraction.
"I chose to not participate in these potential or possible
enforcement matters," Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, told a conference hosted by the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, or
SIFMA, on Monday.
Gensler has had close ties to MF Global's former chief
executive, Jon Corzine. Both worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS.N) at the same time and held prominent positions, and both
left the investment bank in the late 1990s.
"We have excellent career staff at the CFTC that handle
these matters ... and I didn't want my participation in any way
to be a distraction," he said, adding he made the decision
"well before" Republican Senator Charles Grassley on Friday
publicly called on Gensler to recuse himself.
U.S. regulators have launched an investigation into MF
Global as they search for more than $600 million in missing
customer money. Reuters reported on Friday that Gensler would
not participate in the inquiry. [ID:nN1E7A325M]
MF Global's risky trades on European debt helped trigger
its collapse. The broker's exchange regulator, CME Group Inc
(CME.O), has said it did not properly segregate customer funds
from its own, a violation of futures market brokerage rules
that leaves client funds vulnerable.
Gensler said financial institutions should be allowed to
fail from time to time, adding that segregation of funds is a
"core foundation" of futures markets at "every minute of every
day."
TIGHTER RULES FOR USE OF FUNDS
MF Global's missing customer funds, meanwhile, could give
new life to a proposed rule revision from the CFTC that would
virtually eliminate brokers' ability to invest their clients'
excess margin, or collateral for future trades, in corporate
notes, bonds and commercial paper.
The brokers, known as futures commission merchants, such as
MF Global, are permitted to keep the proceeds of such
investments. Corzine was among those this year who lobbied
against the revision, and it has stalled at the CFTC.
"I'm hopeful that now we can move forward" on the rule
revision for brokers, Gensler told reporters on the sidelines
of the conference on Monday.
The CFTC proposed the tighter rules for use of customer
funds last year.
The proposed revision of Rule 1.25 of the Commodity
Exchange Act also would impose a limit on the amount of
customer margin that can be invested in municipal bonds, agency
securities, money-market funds and municipal securities, and
would eliminate repo transactions made with an affiliate.
