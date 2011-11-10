UPDATE 1-CFTC broker data offers no clues on MF Global funds

* CFTC excludes MF from monthly data on futures brokers
By Ann Saphir
Nov 10 Were customers fleeing MF Global, the
now-bankrupt futures broker, even before the extent of its
financial troubles was widely known?
Don't expect to find the answer in the latest Commodity
Futures Trading Commission's financial reports.
MF data was excluded from CFTC's monthly accounting,
published Thursday, of the financial status of the other 123
U.S. futures brokers it oversees.
The deletion underscores the difficulty regulators have had
locating about $600 million in missing customer funds since MF
Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31. It also raises the
possibility of regulator doubts over MF's accounting of its
customer funds as much as a month before its demise.
The CFTC on Thursday said it launched a formal
investigation into bankrupt MF Global MFGLQ.PK, an unusual
announcement at an agency that usually stays mum on ongoing
investigations. [ID:nN1E7A91HN]
CME Group Inc (CME.O), MF Global's immediate regulator, has
said it appears the broker hid the transfer of funds from
customer in the few days immediately before its collapse.
The data that the CFTC would normally have published on
Thursday would have detailed MF Global's customer accounts as
of Sept. 30, a month before CME first suspected hidden
transfers.
Brokers are required to submit monthly reports to the
regulator on the 17th business day after the end of the month -
which in September would have fallen on Oct. 24.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy a week later.
The CFTC did not immediately respond to a request for an
explanation of the deletion.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by David Gregorio)